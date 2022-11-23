Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

99,603 KM

Details

$17,912

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,912

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring at

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$17,912

+ taxes & licensing

99,603KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9344761
  • Stock #: 18UBPA03807
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC2F3203807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Met
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBPA03807
  • Mileage 99,603 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2007 Volkswagen Eos ...
 97,170 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche 911 Car...
 55,820 KM
$101,625 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Crew C...
 87,455 KM
$41,949 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory