Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2015 Tesla Model S

195,600 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Tesla Model S

85D

12384618

2015 Tesla Model S

85D

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,600KM
VIN 5YJSA1H22FFP78232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA78232
  • Mileage 195,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Tesla Model S