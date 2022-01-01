Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

78,500 KM

Details Description




604-293-2834

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

Location



3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

78,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8103916
  • Stock #: ET5298
  • VIN: 5YJSA1V42FF097414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5298
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

