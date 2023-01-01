$29,981+ tax & licensing
$29,981
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-pass V6 6A
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
160,815KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9809401
- Stock #: 18UTNA98962
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC8FS098962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,815 KM
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4