2015 Toyota Tacoma

150,919 KM

$14,810

+ tax & licensing
$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab Long Bed V6 5AT 4WD ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab Long Bed V6 5AT 4WD ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

150,919KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8369631
  • Stock #: BC0034512
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN7FX031519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Long Bed V6 5AT 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, gray interior, cloth. (Flood damage. Full extent of damage unknown. Options could not be tested. Vehicle does NOT run - will need to be towed from site) Registration Branded as "Non Repairable" $14,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

