604-522-7376
2015 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab Long Bed V6 5AT 4WD ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$14,810
- Listing ID: 8369631
- Stock #: BC0034512
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN7FX031519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Long Bed V6 5AT 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, silver exterior, gray interior, cloth. (Flood damage. Full extent of damage unknown. Options could not be tested. Vehicle does NOT run - will need to be towed from site) Registration Branded as "Non Repairable" $14,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
