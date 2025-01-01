Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

121,250 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance at DSG Tip

12206820

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance at DSG Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,250KM
VIN 3VW447AU8FM083499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Clark Clth - Top Sport Seats
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA83499
  • Mileage 121,250 KM

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

2015 Volkswagen Golf