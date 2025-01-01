$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance at DSG Tip
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance at DSG Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,250KM
VIN 3VW447AU8FM083499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Interior Colour Clark Clth - Top Sport Seats
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA83499
- Mileage 121,250 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf