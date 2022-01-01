Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

131,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,195

+ tax & licensing
$13,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline at Tip

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline at Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$13,195

+ taxes & licensing

131,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8094952
  • Stock #: P5174A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU3FM062205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Zoom Clth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5174A
  • Mileage 131,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

