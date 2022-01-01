Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

64,633 KM

Details Description

$17,484

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline at Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

64,633KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101006
  • Stock #: AI5761A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU3FM084043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI5761A
  • Mileage 64,633 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

