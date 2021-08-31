Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

57,300 KM

Details Description

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.8T 6sp w/ Tip

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.8T 6sp w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

57,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7905972
  • Stock #: P5048A
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJXFM400555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Doryc Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5048A
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fabulous 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Plus! With very low mileage for the model year, this magnificent Jetta has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! Features include: Bluetooth connectivity, heated cloth seats, power heated side mirrors, and more! To truly recognize the immeasurable value this magnificent 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Plus represents, it must be seen and driven! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

