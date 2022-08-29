2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
105,050 KM

Details

GLI 2.0T 6sp DSG at w/Tip

GLI 2.0T 6sp DSG at w/Tip

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

105,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9091519
  • VIN: 3VW4S7AJ5FM249439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthrette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA49439
  • Mileage 105,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

