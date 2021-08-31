Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat CC

86,500 KM

Details Description

$395

+ tax & licensing
$395

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Volkswagen Passat CC

2015 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline 2.0T 6sp DSG Tip

2015 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline 2.0T 6sp DSG Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$395

+ taxes & licensing

86,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7754970
  • Stock #: A54599A
  • VIN: WVWBN7AN5FE823693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthrette
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A54599A
  • Mileage 86,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 VW CC Sportline offers a spacious interior, comfortable ride, and peppy acceleration from its 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder. It is prefect "people's car" for anyone. This CC Sportline is equipped with features like Bluetooth, keyless entry/start, heated front seats, power mirrors, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

