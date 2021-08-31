Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

91,500 KM

Details Description

$22,195

+ tax & licensing
$22,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$22,195

+ taxes & licensing

91,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7821117
  • Stock #: P5085A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW502171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown - Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5085A
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is a great crossover SUV that is backed by German engineering. With the 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine pushing out 200hp, the Tiguan will get up and go in a hurry. Being a SUV, the Tiguan also has great leg room for all five people that can be seated in the vehicle. Its smaller size compared to other SUVs makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. This one is equipped with heated and powered mirrors, sunroof, powered drivers side seat, A/C and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

