2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$22,195 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7821117

7821117 Stock #: P5085A

P5085A VIN: WVGJV7AXXFW502171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Saddle Brown - Vienna Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5085A

Mileage 91,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.