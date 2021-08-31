+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is a great crossover SUV that is backed by German engineering. With the 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine pushing out 200hp, the Tiguan will get up and go in a hurry. Being a SUV, the Tiguan also has great leg room for all five people that can be seated in the vehicle. Its smaller size compared to other SUVs makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. This one is equipped with heated and powered mirrors, sunroof, powered drivers side seat, A/C and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
