Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,655 KM

Details Description

$18,137

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,137

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 6sp at Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8101012
  2. 8101012
  3. 8101012
  4. 8101012
  5. 8101012
  6. 8101012
  7. 8101012
  8. 8101012
  9. 8101012
  10. 8101012
  11. 8101012
  12. 8101012
  13. 8101012
  14. 8101012
  15. 8101012
  16. 8101012
Contact Seller

$18,137

+ taxes & licensing

65,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101012
  • Stock #: AI6051A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX3FW115011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Pakata Clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6051A
  • Mileage 65,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2020 Kia Forte Sedan...
 12,800 KM
$24,356 + tax & lic
2020 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 28,900 KM
$72,778 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 65,655 KM
$18,137 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory