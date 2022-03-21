Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

51,857 KM

Details

$24,081

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Highline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Used
  • Listing ID: 8815601
  • Stock #: AI6700A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW548455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

