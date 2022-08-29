Menu
2015 Volvo XC60

171,152 KM

$23,654

+ tax & licensing
$23,654

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2015 Volvo XC60

2015 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design AWD A Platinum (2)

2015 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design AWD A Platinum (2)

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$23,654

+ taxes & licensing

171,152KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9039295
  Stock #: 18UTNA30881
  VIN: YV4902RS0F2730881

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA30881
  • Mileage 171,152 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

