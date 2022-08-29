$30,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2016 Acura MDX
NAVI
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9269653
- Stock #: 8UTNA01340
- VIN: 5FRYD4H47GB501340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA01340
- Mileage 84,800 KM
Vehicle Description
A combination of Japanese reliability, safety features, and modern technologies explains the popularity of the 2016 Acura MDX. Features include navigation, rear-view camera, Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry & push start ignition, a sunroof, heated seats, a steering wheel with controls, power windows and more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.