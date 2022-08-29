Menu
2016 Acura MDX

84,800 KM

Details Description

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

NAVI

2016 Acura MDX

NAVI

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9269653
  Stock #: 8UTNA01340
  VIN: 5FRYD4H47GB501340

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01340
  Mileage 84,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A combination of Japanese reliability, safety features, and modern technologies explains the popularity of the 2016 Acura MDX. Features include navigation, rear-view camera, Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry & push start ignition, a sunroof, heated seats, a steering wheel with controls, power windows and more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

