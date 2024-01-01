Menu
2016 Audi A3 1.8T Prestige FWD S tronic Plug In Hybrid, 1.8L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, AM/FM radio, power windows, navigation, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $13,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Audi A3

100,488 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

1.8T Prestige FWD S tronic Plug In Hybrid

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Prestige FWD S tronic Plug In Hybrid

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,488KM
VIN WAUSPBFF4GA076446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Audi A3