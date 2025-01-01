$18,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3
Sprtbck e-tron 1.4T ultra FWD 6sp S trnic (SO
2016 Audi A3
Sprtbck e-tron 1.4T ultra FWD 6sp S trnic (SO
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,250KM
VIN WAUVPBFF8GA173419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA73419
- Mileage 201,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Park Assist Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A3