Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2016 Audi A3

201,250 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

Sprtbck e-tron 1.4T ultra FWD 6sp S trnic (SO

12388947

2016 Audi A3

Sprtbck e-tron 1.4T ultra FWD 6sp S trnic (SO

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,250KM
VIN WAUVPBFF8GA173419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA73419
  • Mileage 201,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Park Assist Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Audi A3