Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A3

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7365092
  2. 7365092
  3. 7365092
  4. 7365092
  5. 7365092
  6. 7365092
  7. 7365092
  8. 7365092
  9. 7365092
  10. 7365092
  11. 7365092
  12. 7365092
  13. 7365092
  14. 7365092
  15. 7365092
  16. 7365092
  17. 7365092
  18. 7365092
  19. 7365092
  20. 7365092
  21. 7365092
Contact Seller

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7365092
  • Stock #: Q56332A
  • VIN: WAUJ8GFF9G1013767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q56332A
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Audi A3 is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.8L four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. With this luxury sedan, you can expect your daily commutes to feel comfortable and stress-free. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 16,000 KM
$66,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T ...
 51,500 KM
$60,689 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 9,900 KM
$55,984 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory