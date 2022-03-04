Menu
2016 Audi A3

58,450 KM

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic Cab

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic Cab

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8497480
  Stock #: ET5382AA
  VIN: WAUW8LFF5G1013702

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Glacier White Met w/Black Roof
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5382AA
  • Mileage 58,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This well equipped Audi A3 Cabriolet comes with an array of features including navigation, heated mirrors, backup camera, heated seats, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
19inch 5-Arm Wing Design Wheels w/ 235/35 R19 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

