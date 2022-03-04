$40,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2016 Audi A3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic Cab
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8497480
- Stock #: ET5382AA
- VIN: WAUW8LFF5G1013702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ET5382AA
- Mileage 58,450 KM
Vehicle Description
This well equipped Audi A3 Cabriolet comes with an array of features including navigation, heated mirrors, backup camera, heated seats, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.