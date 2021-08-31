+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The 2016 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It employs a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that gives 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Features included are, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar adjustment), Audi's MMI system with a 6.5-inch display and a dash-mounted controller, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium 10-speaker sound system. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
