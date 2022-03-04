$31,864+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2016 Audi A4
Allroad 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$31,864
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8513003
- Stock #: P5385A
- VIN: WA1UFAFL0GA013563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5385A
- Mileage 137,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a vehicle with plenty of space but don't want the large size of an SUV? The 2016 A4 allroad is the perfect wagon to give you and your family the comfort you want for those long car rides. With its raised height, you can take on Vancouver's upcoming slushy snow. While it seats 5 comfortably, you and your passengers can also enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, heated power front seats, memory driver seat, Audi Drive Select, rain and light sensor, 3-zone climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.