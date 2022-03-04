Menu
2016 Audi A4

137,800 KM

Details Description Features

$31,864

+ tax & licensing
$31,864

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Audi A4

2016 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2016 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,864

+ taxes & licensing

137,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8513003
  Stock #: P5385A
  VIN: WA1UFAFL0GA013563

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5385A
  Mileage 137,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a vehicle with plenty of space but don't want the large size of an SUV? The 2016 A4 allroad is the perfect wagon to give you and your family the comfort you want for those long car rides. With its raised height, you can take on Vancouver's upcoming slushy snow. While it seats 5 comfortably, you and your passengers can also enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, heated power front seats, memory driver seat, Audi Drive Select, rain and light sensor, 3-zone climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
homelink
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Rails System w/ Load-Securing Set

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

