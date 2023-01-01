$29,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2016 Audi A5
2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10165722
- Stock #: 8UTNA06502
- VIN: WAUM2AFR7GA006502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA06502
- Mileage 49,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Audi A5 Coupe looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.