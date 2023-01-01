Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A5

49,200 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A5

2016 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10165722
  2. 10165722
  3. 10165722
  4. 10165722
  5. 10165722
  6. 10165722
  7. 10165722
  8. 10165722
  9. 10165722
  10. 10165722
  11. 10165722
  12. 10165722
  13. 10165722
  14. 10165722
  15. 10165722
  16. 10165722
  17. 10165722
  18. 10165722
  19. 10165722
  20. 10165722
  21. 10165722
  22. 10165722
  23. 10165722
  24. 10165722
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10165722
  • Stock #: 8UTNA06502
  • VIN: WAUM2AFR7GA006502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA06502
  • Mileage 49,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Audi A5 Coupe looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, rear-view camera and much much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Progressiv plus Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 48,850 KM
$61,398 + tax & lic
2022 Audi e-tron 55 ...
 8,850 KM
$95,553 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD
 31,000 KM
$37,959 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory