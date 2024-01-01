Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>you will not find a nicer vehicle. Never had a claim excellent condition throughout.</div><div><br></div>

2016 Audi Q3

79,507 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
12020512

2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1734421969
  2. 1734421969
  3. 1734421969
  4. 1734421969
  5. 1734421969
  6. 1734421969
  7. 1734421969
  8. 1734421969
  9. 1734421969
  10. 1734421969
  11. 1734421969
  12. 1734421969
  13. 1734421969
  14. 1734421969
  15. 1734421969
  16. 1734421969
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,507KM
VIN WA1JFCFSXGR018714

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,507 KM

Vehicle Description

you will not find a nicer vehicle. Never had a claim excellent condition throughout.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2001 Ford F-150 XLT 307,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 125,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 148,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q3