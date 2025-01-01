$20,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,150KM
VIN WA1L7AFP8GA112837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA12837
- Mileage 129,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 129,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 40,750 KM $36,699 + tax & lic
2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro 1,500 KM $80,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2016 Audi Q5