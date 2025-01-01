Menu
2016 Audi Q5

129,150 KM

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip

12712209

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,150KM
VIN WA1L7AFP8GA112837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA12837
  • Mileage 129,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

