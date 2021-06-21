+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
This 2016 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0L engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with quattro All Wheel Drive. Navigation Package and Homelink is included. Features included are rear parking sensors, headlight washers, power driver (with memory) and passenger seat, power tailgate, light and rain sensors, cruise control, Audi Drive Select, Bluetooth Connectivity, panoramic glass roof, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
