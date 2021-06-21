Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi Q5

80,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7523009
  2. 7523009
  3. 7523009
  4. 7523009
  5. 7523009
  6. 7523009
  7. 7523009
Contact Seller

$25,394

+ taxes & licensing

80,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7523009
  • Stock #: Q73984A
  • VIN: WA1M2AFP3GA076476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q73984A
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0L engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with quattro All Wheel Drive. Navigation Package and Homelink is included. Features included are rear parking sensors, headlight washers, power driver (with memory) and passenger seat, power tailgate, light and rain sensors, cruise control, Audi Drive Select, Bluetooth Connectivity, panoramic glass roof, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

homelink
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Panoramic Glass Roof
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,200 KM
$23,195 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 50,000 KM
$33,590 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 22,400 KM
$38,190 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory