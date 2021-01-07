Menu
2016 Audi S7

53,800 KM

$69,195

+ tax & licensing
$69,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 Audi S7

2016 Audi S7

4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2016 Audi S7

4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$69,195

+ taxes & licensing

53,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6537484
  Stock #: P4478A
  VIN: WUAW2AFC1GN900143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4478A
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Driver Assistant Package
Red Brake Calipers Package (Sold Order Only)
Carbon Optics Package
3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather Heated Steering Wheel w/ Shift Paddles (Deletes RS 7 Gear Shifter/No Badge/Flat Bottom Removed) (Sold Order Only)

