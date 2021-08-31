+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
The 2016 Audi S7 is the perfect Sportback sedan for those who wants top of the line luxury and performance! The Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 pushes out 450 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque, allowing the S7 to go from 0 to 100KM in just 4 seconds! But don’t worry, the S7 doesn’t only have power. With a wide array of features that seamlessly integrate everyday conveniences into the S7, you can be sure every drive is as comfortable as it can be. This S7 is fully equipped with Driver Assistant Package, Multicontour/Ventilation Package, back-up camera, powered and heated front seats, keyless entry and start, Navigation, Bluetooth music and phone call, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4