$30,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2016 Audi SQ5
2016 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
107,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10139328
- Stock #: 8UETA28340
- VIN: WA1LCAFP1GA028340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black/Magma Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UETA28340
- Mileage 107,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
21inch 5-Double Spoke Design Wheels
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4