Menu
Account
Sign In
-95,027km -BC local -Supercharged 3.0L V6 engine making 354HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats with power adjustable lumbar -Driver memory seat -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2016 Audi SQ5

95,027 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 11585376
  2. 11585376
  3. 11585376
  4. 11585376
  5. 11585376
  6. 11585376
  7. 11585376
  8. 11585376
  9. 11585376
  10. 11585376
  11. 11585376
  12. 11585376
  13. 11585376
  14. 11585376
  15. 11585376
  16. 11585376
  17. 11585376
  18. 11585376
  19. 11585376
  20. 11585376
  21. 11585376
  22. 11585376
  23. 11585376
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,027KM
VIN WA1LCAFP6GA013817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA13817
  • Mileage 95,027 KM

Vehicle Description

-95,027km -BC local -Supercharged 3.0L V6 engine making 354HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats with power adjustable lumbar -Driver memory seat -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 44,932 KM $29,480 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 125,444 KM $13,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Sport Hatchback for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Fiat 500 Sport Hatchback 99,608 KM $9,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2016 Audi SQ5