2016 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA13817
- Mileage 95,027 KM
Vehicle Description
-95,027km -BC local -Supercharged 3.0L V6 engine making 354HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats with power adjustable lumbar -Driver memory seat -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic roof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
