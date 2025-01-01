Menu
Account
Sign In
New arrivial! This 2016 BMW 340i xDrive Sedan is the perfect choice for a thrilling driving experience with a combination of luxury and sportiness, having that extra leg room to accommodate passengers and a generous sized trunk. Packed with an array of features including Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, sunroof, lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, beautiful Coral Red Dakota and much more. Premium Package Enhanced, M Performance Package w/ 2PF, 19inch M Light Alloy Wheel, Star-Spoke, Perf. RFT, Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight, and Park Assistant. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2016 BMW 3 Series

61,750 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12565802

2016 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 12565802
  2. 12565802
  3. 12565802
  4. 12565802
  5. 12565802
  6. 12565802
  7. 12565802
  8. 12565802
  9. 12565802
  10. 12565802
  11. 12565802
  12. 12565802
  13. 12565802
  14. 12565802
  15. 12565802
  16. 12565802
  17. 12565802
  18. 12565802
  19. 12565802
  20. 12565802
  21. 12565802
  22. 12565802
  23. 12565802
  24. 12565802
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,750KM
VIN WBA8B7C57GK368782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Coral Red Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA68782
  • Mileage 61,750 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrivial! This 2016 BMW 340i xDrive Sedan is the perfect choice for a thrilling driving experience with a combination of luxury and sportiness, having that extra leg room to accommodate passengers and a generous sized trunk. Packed with an array of features including Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, sunroof, lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, beautiful Coral Red Dakota and much more. Premium Package Enhanced, M Performance Package w/ 2PF, 19inch M Light Alloy Wheel, Star-Spoke, Perf. RFT, Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight, and Park Assistant. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Alpine White
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Premium Package Enhanced
Park Assistant
Coral Red Dakota Leather
M Performance Package w/ 2PF
Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight
19inch M Light Alloy Wheel, Star-Spoke, Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 80,700 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 61,950 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi SQ8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi SQ8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 59,450 KM $75,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2016 BMW 3 Series