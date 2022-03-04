$25,990+ tax & licensing
604-338-5868
2016 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
- Listing ID: 8606006
- Stock #: 438657
- VIN: WBA8F1C52GK438657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902
Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only
- Local, NO Accident
- Heads-Up Display
- Backup Camera
- Navigation
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sports Seat
- Keyless Start
Vehicle Features
