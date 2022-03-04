Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

25,990 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8606006
  • Stock #: 438657
  • VIN: WBA8F1C52GK438657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 438657
  • Mileage 25,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for guaranteed best deals! Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

- Local, NO Accident
- Heads-Up Display
- Backup Camera
- Navigation
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sports Seat
- Keyless Start

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

