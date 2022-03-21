$25,971+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 328i
xDrive Sedan (8E37)
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 8948875
- Stock #: 18UTNA78668
- VIN: WBA8E3G53GNT78668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Quartz Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,711 KM
Vehicle Description
This nicely spec'd 2016 BMW 328i xDrive Sedan is the perfect blend of sporty and practicality with confidence from the xDrive system. Some notable features on this particular 328i include Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, dual climate control, eight-way power adjustable front seats and much more. This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen
