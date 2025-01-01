$17,990+ taxes & licensing
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable sedan? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This elegant white sedan is the perfect blend of performance and sophistication, promising a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable. With a well-maintained odometer reading of just 110,000 km, this beauty is ready to deliver years of driving pleasure.
This 5 Series 528i xDrive boasts the renowned BMW engineering, providing a smooth and responsive ride in all weather conditions, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes, allowing you to focus on enjoying the drive. This sedan is a testament to timeless design and offers a spacious interior, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
Here are five features that make this 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive a standout:
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control, no matter the weather.
- Luxurious Interior: Experience premium comfort and refined aesthetics with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship.
- Dynamic Performance: Enjoy the thrill of BMW's renowned handling and responsive engine, delivering a driving experience like no other.
- Elegant Design: Turn heads with the 5 Series' timeless and sophisticated exterior, exuding class and style.
- Automatic Transmission: Seamlessly glide through gears, providing a smooth and effortless driving experience.
