<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable sedan? Feast your eyes on this pristine 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This elegant white sedan is the perfect blend of performance and sophistication, promising a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable. With a well-maintained odometer reading of just 110,000 km, this beauty is ready to deliver years of driving pleasure.</p><p>This 5 Series 528i xDrive boasts the renowned BMW engineering, providing a smooth and responsive ride in all weather conditions, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes, allowing you to focus on enjoying the drive. This sedan is a testament to timeless design and offers a spacious interior, making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and control, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Experience premium comfort and refined aesthetics with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship.</li><li><strong>Dynamic Performance:</strong> Enjoy the thrill of BMWs renowned handling and responsive engine, delivering a driving experience like no other.</li><li><strong>Elegant Design:</strong> Turn heads with the 5 Series timeless and sophisticated exterior, exuding class and style.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Seamlessly glide through gears, providing a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 BMW 5 Series

110,000 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

13108055

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA5A7C58GG152268

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

