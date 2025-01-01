$30,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 650i
xDrive Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,400KM
VIN WBA6H7C55GGA05070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Vermillion Red Extended Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA05070
- Mileage 54,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Alpine White
M Sport Edition
Vermillion Red Extended Nappa Leather
