2016 BMW X1

15,178 KM

Details

$29,461

+ tax & licensing
$29,461

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$29,461

+ taxes & licensing

15,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8742119
  • Stock #: BL1228
  • VIN: WBXHT3C32GP886974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1228
  • Mileage 15,178 KM

