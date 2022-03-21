2016 BMW X1

$29,461 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 1 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8742119

8742119 Stock #: BL1228

BL1228 VIN: WBXHT3C32GP886974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1228

Mileage 15,178 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.