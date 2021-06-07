Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5

53,526 KM

Details Description Features

$36,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7241312
  2. 7241312
  3. 7241312
  4. 7241312
  5. 7241312
  6. 7241312
  7. 7241312
  8. 7241312
  9. 7241312
  10. 7241312
  11. 7241312
  12. 7241312
  13. 7241312
  14. 7241312
  15. 7241312
  16. 7241312
  17. 7241312
  18. 7241312
  19. 7241312
  20. 7241312
  21. 7241312
  22. 7241312
  23. 7241312
Contact Seller

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

53,526KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241312
  • Stock #: P4737A
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0U49125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Terra Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4737A
  • Mileage 53,526 KM

Vehicle Description

The luxurious 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i is an executive SUV that checks all the boxes when looking for the perfect cross over that fits our lower mainland lifestyle. It's got the space for all your sporty hobbies, the All-Wheel drive system for all your winter mountain excursions, the luxury to impress all your colleagues at the golf course, and the power & refinement to ensure a fun drive regardless of the terrain. After all, they don't call a BMW the ultimate driving machine for nothing! Features include navigation, Bluetooth, cloud-like yet sporty bucket seats, back-up camera, front and rear sensors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry & start, rain sensing wipers, power trunk, power memory front seats, a large panoramic sunroof and more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this X5. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Headlight Washers
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
Speed Limit Info
Premium Package Essential
Convenience Telephony w/ Smartphone Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 14,800 KM
$68,589 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 35,417 KM
$35,689 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q5 E 55 2....
 14,200 KM
$68,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory