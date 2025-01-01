$44,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X6
M
2016 BMW X6
M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,900KM
VIN 5YMKW8C58G0R43476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA43476
- Mileage 79,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Alpine White
21inch M Lt/Aly Double Spoke Wheel w/ Mixed Tires - Style 612M
Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Leather
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2016 BMW X6