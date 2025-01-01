Menu
2016 BMW X6

79,900 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X6

M

2016 BMW X6

M

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,900KM
VIN 5YMKW8C58G0R43476

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA43476
  • Mileage 79,900 KM

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Alpine White
21inch M Lt/Aly Double Spoke Wheel w/ Mixed Tires - Style 612M
Mugello Red/Black Full Merino Leather

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

