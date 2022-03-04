Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

74,522 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8612489
  Stock #: X2-43271
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM4GS607330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

