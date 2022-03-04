$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
74,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8612489
- Stock #: X2-43271
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM4GS607330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5