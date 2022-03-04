Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

133,349 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

LS

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8630291
  • Stock #: 72-99841
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK8G6124446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

