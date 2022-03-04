$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8630291
- Stock #: 72-99841
- VIN: 2GNALBEK8G6124446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
