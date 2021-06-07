Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express

455,030 KM

$15,510

+ tax & licensing
G3500 Ex Ambulance 10 Foot Cube Van

2016 Chevrolet Express

G3500 Ex Ambulance 10 Foot Cube Van

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

455,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7245125
  • Stock #: BC0033841
  • VIN: 1GB3GSCG0G1147831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 455,030 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Express G3500 Ex Ambulance 10 Foot Cube Van, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, Gray interior. $15,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

