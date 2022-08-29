2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 2 7 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074956

9074956 Stock #: 188910

188910 VIN: 3GCUKNEC9GG188910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,275 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.