2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,275 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,275KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074956
  • Stock #: 188910
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC9GG188910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Crew Cab

Fully loaded truck 
Cloth Interior 
Backup Camera 
Mag Wheels 
All terrain tires 
In very good running condition  

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

