2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9074956
- Stock #: 188910
- VIN: 3GCUKNEC9GG188910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,275 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Crew Cab
Fully loaded truck
Cloth Interior
Backup Camera
Mag Wheels
All terrain tires
In very good running condition
Vehicle Features
