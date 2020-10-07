2016 Chevrolet Suburban

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Subwoofer Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Power Memory Seat Third Row Removable Seat Second Row Heated Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.