2016 Chevrolet Suburban

385,095 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
LT 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

LT 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

385,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6176475
  • Stock #: BC0033206
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC0GR237335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 385,095 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4WD With 3rd Row Seating, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, brake assist, backup camera, heated seats, memory seats, powered seats, push start, rear heated seats, bluetooth, bose speakers, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior, leather. $17,800.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Third Row Removable Seat
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

