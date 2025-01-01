Menu
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe SSV 4WD Ex Police K9 Unit, cooled separate K9 area behind the drivers and passenger seat, then the cargo area at the rear, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 seater, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, black exterior, black interior. $21,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

218,801 KM

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

SSV 4WD Ex Police K9 Unit

12632718

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

SSV 4WD Ex Police K9 Unit

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,801KM
VIN 1GNSKFEC6GR442268

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,801 KM

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe SSV 4WD Ex Police K9 Unit, cooled separate K9 area behind the drivers and passenger seat, then the cargo area at the rear, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 seater, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, black exterior, black interior. $21,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe