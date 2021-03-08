2016 Dodge Charger

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Vehicle Stability Control System Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

