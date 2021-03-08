Menu
2016 Dodge Charger

136,299 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SXT

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

136,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6681284
  • Stock #: BC0033570
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG0GH246097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Charger SXT, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, touch-screen display, sunroof, steering wheel controls, push-start, power seats, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. Rebuilt Status $13,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $14,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

