2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,802 KM

Details Description Features

$13,580

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SXT 7 Passenger Van with Quad Seating

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

130,802KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272523
  • Stock #: BC0033257
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR139669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033257
  • Mileage 130,802 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 7 Passenger Van with Quad Seating, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $13,580.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $13,880.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

