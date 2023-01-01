2016 Dodge Journey

$19,887 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 6 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454951

9454951 Stock #: 18UTNB63261

18UTNB63261 VIN: 3C4PDDGG4GT163261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Leather-Faced Bucket Seats - Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNB63261

Mileage 99,668 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.