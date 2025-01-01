Menu
2016 Ford E-450 E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Measurements: Length - 18 foot, 8 foot wide, 7.4 foot height(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $16,370.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,745.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2016 Ford E450

248,347 KM

$16,370

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford E450

E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

12741873

2016 Ford E450

E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,370

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,347KM
VIN 1F65F5KY4G0A08104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0038129
  • Mileage 248,347 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford E-450 E-450 Utilimaster 18 Foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Measurements: Length - 18 foot, 8 foot wide, 7.4 foot height(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $16,370.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,745.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Driver Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,370

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford E450