2016 Ford Econoline
E-450 Star Craft 20 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Access
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10208331
- Stock #: BC0036133
- VIN: 1FDFE4FSXGDC17615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,817 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Econoline E-450 20 Passenger Seat belts, Bus Star Craft Wheelchair Access, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V Gas engine, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Air rear AC unit, power seats, power foldings doors, fire extinguisher, Roscoe vision system rear view camera, emergency triangle reflector, 6 emergency exist, recon folding accessibility wheelchair lift, Q'straint harness systems, first aid kit, passenger mirror, foldable rear 2 row seats, yellow highlighted stairs with handrails, 3 12v outlets, white exterior. Measurements : wheelbase 17 foot 3 inches. Certificate and Decal Valid January 2024 $42,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $43,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
