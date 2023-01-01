Menu
2016 Ford Econoline

98,817 KM

Details Description Features

$42,850

+ tax & licensing
$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford Econoline

2016 Ford Econoline

E-450 Star Craft 20 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Access

2016 Ford Econoline

E-450 Star Craft 20 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Access

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$42,850

+ taxes & licensing

98,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208331
  • Stock #: BC0036133
  • VIN: 1FDFE4FSXGDC17615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Econoline E-450 20 Passenger Seat belts, Bus Star Craft Wheelchair Access, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V Gas engine, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, Air rear AC unit, power seats, power foldings doors, fire extinguisher, Roscoe vision system rear view camera, emergency triangle reflector, 6 emergency exist, recon folding accessibility wheelchair lift, Q'straint harness systems, first aid kit, passenger mirror, foldable rear 2 row seats, yellow highlighted stairs with handrails, 3 12v outlets, white exterior. Measurements : wheelbase 17 foot 3 inches. Certificate and Decal Valid January 2024 $42,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $43,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Towing Preparation Package
Passenger Climate Controls

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

