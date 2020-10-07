Menu
2016 Ford Escape

130,250 KM

$13,970

+ tax & licensing
$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD

2016 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

130,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5939919
  Stock #: BC0033054
  VIN: 1FMCU9G94GUA47329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 4WD, 4 Wheel Drive, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, backup camera, usb, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

